Inauguration of Telangana Vision Center in Nagarkurnool

Nagar Kurnool: Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi, the district medical and health officer, emphasized the importance of everyone having healthy eyesight and taking necessary precautions, including a nutritious diet, to prevent vision-related issues. She inaugurated the Telangana Vision Center in Room 102 of the old collectorate building in Nagarkurnool on Wednesday.

Highlighting that vision is crucial among all bodily senses, she urged everyone to be aware of their eye health. The newly established center will conduct free eye examinations for patients every Wednesday and Friday, and she encouraged the local population to take advantage of these services.

Dr. Swarajyalakshmi advised including vitamin A-rich foods in daily diets for maintaining good eyesight. During a special eye camp organized by the district blindness control organization, ophthalmic officer Kotra Balaji conducted thorough examinations and referred 12 patients with complete vision loss and cataract to the Lion Ramireddy Eye Hospital in Mahabubnagar for free eye surgeries.

The program also saw participation from Deputy District Medical Health Officer Dr. M. Venkatas Das, Program Officer Dr. A. Srinivasaulu, ophthalmic officers Kotra Balaji, Venkatesh, Venkataswamy, health staff R. Srinivas, Narasimha, Suresh, Sukumar Reddy, and members of the Lions Club, including Radhakrishna, Teppa Srinivas, Chandrashekhar Reddy, Rajavardhan Reddy, Kalyan, Prakash, Kumar, and Ramesh Reddy.





