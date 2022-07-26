Incessant rains lash Telangana, yellow alert issued

Hyderabad: Heavy rains has been lashing the State in 24 hours i.e., from 8 am on July 25 to 8 am on July 26.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum rainfall i.e., 130.5 mm was received by the Vikharabad district.

In Hyderabad, the maximum rainfall i.e., 98.5 mm was received by the Hayathnagar Mandal.

A few minutes ago, T Balaji, also known as Telangana Weatherman, took to his Twitter account and tweeted, "Nonstop rains to continue in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Gadwal districts for next 2hrs".

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that many districts of Telangana State may witness heavy rainfall till Wednesday. It has also issued a yellow alert for various districts.

As per TSDPS, Hyderabad will also receive rainfall. It also forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will be in the range of 28-31 degrees Celsius and 20-22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the entire state will be in the range of 30-33 degrees Celsius and 20-23 degrees Celsius respectively.