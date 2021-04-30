Include Covid treatment in Aarogyasri: Somarapu Satyanarayana

Karimnagar : Former MLA and RTC chairman and BJP district president, Somarapu Satyanarayana demanded the government to include corona treatment in Aarogyasri and include more private hospital for Aarogyasri Scheme along with establishment of more oxygen plants across the district.

Satyanarayana accompanied with the former MLA G Rama Krishna Reddy along with other BJP leaders submitted representation to the District Collector Sangeetha Satyanarayana in Collectorate here in Peddapalli district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Somarapu Satyanarayana said that the second wave of coronavirus is spreading among the people like a cyclone and a lot of people are being affected with it within a short time along with claiming the lives of many people.