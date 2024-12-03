Live
Incompetent forest officials fail to check tiger attacks
Kagaznagar: Sirpur MLA Dr Palwai Harish Babu criticized that the tiger attacks are increasing in the region due to the inefficiency of Forest...
Kagaznagar: Sirpur MLA Dr Palwai Harish Babu criticized that the tiger attacks are increasing in the region due to the inefficiency of Forest officials and the authorities are unable to focus on forest conservation and tiger conservation. In a press conference organised at his residence in Kagaznagar on Monday, he said that if the forest officials who are busy filing forest cases and getting money should leave the district immediately, then the condition of the district will improve. He said that in the last two years four people were mauled to death by a tiger and two were killed in an elephant attack and they have not received full compensation yet.
It has been suggested that if a radio collaring system is installed for the tigers it will be easier to track the tigers and the Maharashtra policy should be followed here as well. He said that all these matters will be raised in the assembly in the upcoming winter session.