Increased Cold Wave in Telugu States: Patancheru Records 13.2 Degrees

The Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are experiencing a significant drop in temperatures, with cold wave conditions intensifying in many areas. On Sunday, Patancheru in Telangana recorded a low of 13.2 degrees Celsius, marking one of the coldest days of the season so far.

In Andhra Pradesh, dense fog has enveloped several agency regions, disrupting daily life and reducing visibility. The fog has caused delays in transportation and posed challenges for morning commuters.

Meteorologists attribute the drop in temperatures to the north-easterly winds and clear skies, which are typical during this time of the year. They have also advised residents in colder regions to take necessary precautions, especially the elderly and children, to stay warm during the night and early morning hours.

The chilly weather is expected to persist in the coming days, with temperatures likely to dip further in interior regions of both states.

