India has potential to emerge as largest skilled workforce: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said that India has the potential to emerge as the largest supplier of the skilled workforce to the world.



She was addressing "Kamarajar Birthday, Education Development Day and World Youth Skill Development celebrations," jointly organised by the Madurai Kamaraj University and Desiya Chintana Kazhagam, Chennai, from the Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor emphasised that "the National Skill Development Mission" launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims at creating a skilled force of around 40 crore people in the country. She exhorted the students and youth to take the advantage of the skill improvement schemes launched by the Centre to hone their skills."

Tamilisai pointed out that mere degrees were not of much use unless one possesses the right skills for the right job or to be an entrepreneur. The Governor called upon the youth to emulate the ideals and humble and simplistic life led by Kamarajar in the service of the nation.