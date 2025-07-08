Indian cardiac surgeon inducted as associate member of Sigma Xi Society

Hyderabad: Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at STAR Hospitals and Chairman of the Sajja Heart Foundation, Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja, has been inducted as an Associate Member of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society—one of the world’s oldest and most respected organizations dedicated to the advancement of science and research.

Founded in 1886 at Cornell University, USA, Sigma Xi has a long legacy of supporting excellence in scientific research and fostering collaboration among researchers across disciplines. The society boasts over 200 Nobel Laureates among its past and present members, including eminent scientists like Albert Einstein, Richard Feynman, Barbara McClintock, Francis Crick, and Jennifer Doudna, among others.

Membership in Sigma Xi is offered by invitation only, extended to individuals who have demonstrated significant contributions to scientific research. Dr. Sajja was invited and recognized for his pioneering work in cardiovascular surgery, including his leadership in conducting India’s first multi-centre randomized trial in cardiac surgery (PROMOTE Patency Trial) and designing a mechanical heart valve that does not require long-term anticoagulation, which holds both US and Indian patents.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sajja said, “I am honored to be invited into Sigma Xi, which represents the highest ideals of scientific inquiry and ethical research. This recognition strengthens my resolve to promote collaborative and patient-centered cardiovascular research from India on a global platform.”

Dr. Sajja’s induction into Sigma Xi places him among an elite global fraternity of researchers committed to fostering innovation and advancing knowledge for the benefit of humanity. His association with Sigma Xi is also expected to inspire young Indian scientists, clinicians, and students to pursue evidence-based research with international standards.

This development is a proud moment for India’s scientific community and underscores the growing global recognition of Indian contributions in the fields of medical innovation, clinical research, and translational science.