Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation

Indian Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi, along with several other talented chess players from Telangana, had met Telangana Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday.

The gathering included notable players such as Under-8 World Champion Divith Reddy, Under-19 National Junior Champion Adireddy Arjun, and West Asia Gold Medalist Pranay Akula.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister took the opportunity to congratulate the young sportsmen on their impressive achievements.