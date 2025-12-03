India’s first women’s FIFA–AIFF Academy coming up in Telangana

The State government is set to announce several game-changing collaborations on the sports front during the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held at Bharat Future City on 8 and 9 December.

Two football academies in collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) are expected to be announced during the event.

The establishment of the Women’s Telangana FIFA-AIFF Football Academy—the first in the country and second in the world after Hong Kong—and the Men’s Telangana FIFA-AIFF Football Academy—the second in the country—would be announced in the summit.