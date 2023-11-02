Indifference brews up in TTDP, case filed against Kasani

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Kasani Gnaneshwar, who recently resigned from the post of Telangana TDP president. TDP coordinator Dr AS Rao of Gudimalkapur filed a complaint against him with the Banjara Hills police.



He has alleged in his complaint that he went to the office on October 29th when he received a call to attend the meetings, but instead of going inside, he was attacked by Gnyaneshwar, Prakash Mudiraj, Bhikshapati Mudiraj, Ravindrachari, Bantu Venkatesham, Ailaiah Yadav, Prashant Yadav and others at the office. He said that he was injured on his right eye in this incident.

On the other hand, a case has been registered against Dr. AS Rao at Banjara Hills Police Station. Prashant Yadav, in-charge of Goshamahal, stated in the complaint to the police that he came to the party office on October 29 and behaved rudely. He said that he was suspended from the party earlier. The police have registered a case on these complaints and are investigating.