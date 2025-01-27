Hyderabad: The TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy demanded that the Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay apologise to the people for criticising former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Calling her as “JeJamma,” a local goddess, Jagga Reddy said when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister he and Bandi Sanjay were children. Those were the days when people used to queue up and wait for her for three days at Nizam College grounds when her schedule to visit the college was announced.

Speaking on the lines of the former Congress leader D K Barooah who said in 1974, “India is Indira. Indira is India”, Jagga Reddy said that Indira Gandhi had gone to jail for six years during Independence movement. She was such a visionary that she gave houses for poor which were known as Indiramma houses even before he and Bandi were born. Go to any village and ask any 80-year-old lady and she will show you either an Indiramma house or plot which were given to the poor, he said.

Reddy said when his mother was told that Indira Gandhi was coming to Sangareddy, his mother took him in her arms and rushed to see the former PM at 3 am. Who knows at some point of time even PM Modi and Amit Shah were her fans, he quipped.

Sanjay should know that Bangladesh was formed because of the courage and determination shown by Indira Gandhi. He cautioned Sanjay from making derogatory comments against Indira Gandhi. “You know nothing about her. Do not make yourself a laughing stock,” he added.