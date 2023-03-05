Indira Park-VST bridge will be ready in 3 months

Hyderabad: The second major steel bridge coming up between Indira Park and VST would become operational in the next three months. The 2.62-km-long four-lane bi-directional steel bridge will provide relief from the traffic congestion to lakhs of people. The first such bridge was constructed at Durgam Cheruvu popularly known as the Cable Bridge.

It will be of great help to the people in Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Amberpet and surrounding locations as it will ease the flow of traffic at RTC Crossroads. Minister for MAUD K T Rama Rao, who inspected the progress of the construction works, said the demand for the project has been there for the past two decades.

KTR said that it was decided to go in for a steel bridge instead of the traditional concrete bridge so that the works can be completed at the earliest. He said the project will give relief from traffic congestion to lakhs of people. It is being constructed at a cost of about Rs 426 crore.



The minister exhorted the officials to complete the works in three months and asked them to coordinate with traffic police to impose traffic diversions needed for the purpose. KTR also emphasised on the need to ensure safety of workers and the public during construction.

According to the officials, the steel bridges have advantages compared to the conventional ones. The foundations and slabs would be constructed using concrete mix, pillars and girders would be made of steel. The components are pre-cast structures, which are being manufactured at different locations. The steel bridges can be completed in a quick time compared to the conventional bridges. However, the cost of steel bridges is more than the conventional ones, they said.

The minister also inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works at Hussain Sagar Surplus Nala and assessed the retaining wall being constructed at Ashok Nagar.

He said that a huge amount of funds was allocated for the Hussain Sagar Surplus Nala and construction of the retaining wall. The minister said that this would protect low-lying areas getting inundated from flood waters from the lake.