  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Indiramma Houses should be allocated to true beneficiaries, says Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Indiramma Houses should be allocated to true beneficiaries, says Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
x
Highlights

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has called on engineers within the housing department to uphold the integrity of their work and avoid any mistakes....

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has called on engineers within the housing department to uphold the integrity of their work and avoid any mistakes. Speaking after the training completion of 390 Assistant Engineers at the NYAC, the minister distributed promotion orders to staff in the registration department and emphasised the importance of accountability.

“If any errors occur, we will take action against those responsible,” he stated, providing a toll number for reporting issues. “It is crucial that houses are allocated only to those truly in need.”

Minister Reddy highlighted the use of modern technology in housing construction and stressed the necessity for careful recommendations throughout the various phases of the process, from Phase-1 to Phase-4. “All aspects must be considered when selecting eligible candidates. We will not tolerate even minor complaints regarding house construction,” he concluded

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick