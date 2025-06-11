Indiramma housing sanction letters distributed

Nagarkurnool: Sanction letters for Indiramma houses were distributed to beneficiaries from various villages in Thimmajipet Mandal here on Tuesday at the ZPHS School Grounds in Thimmajipet Mandal Centre.

Nagarkurnool MLA Dr K Rajesh Reddy, who attended as the chief guest, handed over the letters to the beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the Congress government is ensuring justice for the poor and taking measures to deliver welfare schemes to every eligible poor family.

The MLA urged the public to report to him if anyone demands money in connection with the construction of Indiramma houses.

He highlighted that the Indiramma scheme is fulfilling the dream of homeownership for the poor, noting that a house is not just a place to live but a source of security, dignity, and a new beginning for every beneficiary’s family.

The event was attended by mandal leaders, Market Committee Chairman Ramana Rao, local public representatives, Congress party leaders, beneficiaries, and villagers in large numbers.