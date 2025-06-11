Live
- ‘Suriya46’ goes on floors with grand launch
- Karnataka Govt Holds RCB and BCCI Responsible for Bengaluru Stampede; Court Hearing Continues
- Tollywood film director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary passes away
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
Indiramma housing sanction letters distributed
Sanction letters for Indiramma houses were distributed to beneficiaries from various villages in Thimmajipet Mandal here on Tuesday at the ZPHS School Grounds in Thimmajipet Mandal Centre.
Nagarkurnool: Sanction letters for Indiramma houses were distributed to beneficiaries from various villages in Thimmajipet Mandal here on Tuesday at the ZPHS School Grounds in Thimmajipet Mandal Centre.
Nagarkurnool MLA Dr K Rajesh Reddy, who attended as the chief guest, handed over the letters to the beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the Congress government is ensuring justice for the poor and taking measures to deliver welfare schemes to every eligible poor family.
The MLA urged the public to report to him if anyone demands money in connection with the construction of Indiramma houses.
He highlighted that the Indiramma scheme is fulfilling the dream of homeownership for the poor, noting that a house is not just a place to live but a source of security, dignity, and a new beginning for every beneficiary’s family.
The event was attended by mandal leaders, Market Committee Chairman Ramana Rao, local public representatives, Congress party leaders, beneficiaries, and villagers in large numbers.