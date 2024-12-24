Indiramma Housing scheme: 41% survey completed in RR dist

Rangareddy: As the New Year celebrations are drawing closer, authorities in Ranga Reddy district are on their toes to complete the task of carrying out a door-to-door survey to identify the eligible candidates under the Indiramma Housing scheme by the month-end.

According to officials, the survey teams have completed verifications of 153,770 applications of 375,013 during the door-to-door inspections that cumulatively translate into 41 per cent of the task completed so far in the district. The survey teams, upon completion of the day-to-day inspections, were told to feed details online for ready reference before shortlisting the beneficiaries.

“A total number of 375,013 applications have been received under the Indiramma scheme from across the district, of which 153,770 applications, that translates into 41 per cent , have already been verified as on date by teams through door-to-door inspections. The remaining applications will be processed and verified within the timeframe,” informed DC Naik, Project Director, Housing, Ranga Reddy district.

“Following instructions from higher authorities, he further said a number of 949 ward-wise teams were constituted earlier this month for door-to-door visits of applicants. “At least 10-20 thousand applications are being processed every day by teams. The details are being seeded into applications specially designed for the task under Indiramma scheme,” the officials claim.

“All teams were said to have been equipped with a specially designed app to collect a database of applications under the scheme aimed at allotting land and financial assistance to the poor and needy families to build their own houses. Survey teams were instructed to complete the task of verification of applications filed under the Indiramma Housing scheme by the month-end and secure data for ready reference before finalising the eligible candidates. Accordingly, a number of 10-20 thousand applications, approximately, are being verified every day through door-to-door visits. We are sure that the task will be completed within the timeframe,” officials maintained.