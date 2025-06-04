Indrakaran flays Eleti for demolition of check dam

Nirmal: Former minister Allola Indrakaran has alleged that BJP MLA Eleti Maheshwar Reddy ordered demolition the check dam in Sakera village, Son mandal putting the entire area under flood threat.

The checkdam was demolished using explosives recently which sparked a major political controversy.

This incident has led to a war of words between former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and MLA Eleti Maheshwar Reddy. Indrakaran visited the site of the demolished check dam on Tuesday with his followers and stated that it was originally constructed during the previous BRS government at a cost of approximately Rs 7 crore, following the recommendations of engineers.

He alleged that MLA Eleti Maheshwar Reddy ordered the demolition without understanding that the check dam was crucial in preventing flooding in the GNR Colony. Indrakaran Reddy questioned whose advice led to the decision to use explosives to destroy the check dam.

He mentioned that legal experts are being consulted and that the matter will be taken to court. He also demanded the government action against the engineer responsible for the demolition and MLA Eleti Maheshwar Reddy. This incident has intensified political tensions in the region.