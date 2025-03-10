Live
- MP budget session: Governor highlights Rs 30 lakh crore investment proposals, solar pumps to farmers
- North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles as South Korea, US launch joint military drills
- BJP MLAs disrupt Jharkhand Assembly over law and order, Question Hour adjourned
- NSE Clearing retains Crisil’s highest credit rating for 17th year in a row
- Harley’s Fine Baking Celebrates International Women’s Day
- Hundreds of people march in Taiwan to commemorate Tibetan Uprising Day
- Worst seems to be over for Indian markets, GDP growth to rebound: Goldman Sachs
- Jadeja bags best fielding medal after Champions trophy victory
- 2-day national meet on NEP 2020 commences at NSU
- Cheques worth Rs 48.6 L disbursed under CMRF
Just In
Indrakaran Reddy making baseless charges: MLA Alleti
MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has alleged that former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy is making baseless accusations against him regarding the oil palm factory issue.
Nirmal: MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has alleged that former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy is making baseless accusations against him regarding the oil palm factory issue. Speaking at a press conference held at his residence in Nirmal on Sunday, he stated that the Congress party is in power in Telangana, and questioned how he (Alleti) could obstruct permissions.
He clarified that the factory has not received permissions because 8 acres of the land fall under FTL (Full Tank Level) and due to the presence of a wildlife sanctuary in the area the forest department has also not granted approvals. He questioned how he could be held responsible for this.
He further alleged that followers and relatives of the former minister have encroached on government lands under the guise of D-one Pattas and submitted evidence of this to the collector. He mentioned that the government is conducting an investigation into the matter and assured that action will be taken soon. He also claimed that the former minister is pushing for the establishment of the factory in that area to increase the value of his own land located there.