Indrakaran Reddy making baseless charges: MLA Alleti

Nirmal: MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has alleged that former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy is making baseless accusations against him regarding the oil palm factory issue. Speaking at a press conference held at his residence in Nirmal on Sunday, he stated that the Congress party is in power in Telangana, and questioned how he (Alleti) could obstruct permissions.

He clarified that the factory has not received permissions because 8 acres of the land fall under FTL (Full Tank Level) and due to the presence of a wildlife sanctuary in the area the forest department has also not granted approvals. He questioned how he could be held responsible for this.

He further alleged that followers and relatives of the former minister have encroached on government lands under the guise of D-one Pattas and submitted evidence of this to the collector. He mentioned that the government is conducting an investigation into the matter and assured that action will be taken soon. He also claimed that the former minister is pushing for the establishment of the factory in that area to increase the value of his own land located there.