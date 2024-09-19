Industrial progress began during BRS’ rule: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector taken up by the KCR’s government during the last ten years has led to better results. He made it clear that even though false accusations were made to throw mud at KCR, the figures won’t lie. He said that no matter how hard the attempts were made to downplay the progress made by the BRS government, it was not possible for them.



KTR recalled that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) policy released today by the Congress government had mentioned the development under the BRS regime. The figures given by Congress were proof that industrial progress started during KCR's regime. The government itself has admitted that the growth rate of MSME has been 11 per cent to 15 per cent in the last ten years. Between 2018 and 2023, the average investment increase by TS-iPASS was 115 per cent. Rao said that this wonderful progress was possible only with the progressive policies like TS-iPASS introduced by the KCR government and the incentives given to small industries.