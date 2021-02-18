X
Infant dies after falling into soak pit in Kothagudem

An infant died after falling into a soak pit at Gandhi Nagar of Julurpad Mandal in Kothagudem district on Thursday.

According to the villagers, the 10-month-old boy, Boda Tanvish was playing at his house when he accidentally fell into the soak pit dug in the house. The boy's mother Aruna, who noticed the boy was missing, began searching for him in the surrounding areas when she found him in the soak pit.

She alerted the neighbours and rushed the boy to the Julurpad government hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

On the complaint filed by the boy's father, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

