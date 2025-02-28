Infighting in Congress sparks police cases

Asifabad: Internal conflicts within the Congress party in Asifabad and Sirpur constituencies have intensified, causing a major headache for the leadership. The struggle for dominance among rival factions has escalated to the extent that leaders are now filing police complaints against each other.

Ravi Srinivas, the constituency in-charge, is reportedly dissatisfied with the party’s handling of internal disputes. Meanwhile, in Asifabad, a rift has emerged between DCC President Vishwa Prasad Rao and constituency in-charge Shyam Naik, with Naik’s group opposing the priority being given to Prasad in party affairs. It may be recalled that tensions had reached a boiling point on November 2 during a district-level meeting on BC caste enumeration, where a confrontation broke out between the two factions. Following the altercation, the Shyam Naik group had filed a police complaint against Vishwa Prasad Rao, district leader Anil Goud, party mandal president Charan, and others. Consequently, cases were registered against them.

However, four months after the incident, the Asifabad police have now booked atrocity cases against Prasad Rao and several Congress workers based on Naik’s complaint, triggering fresh turmoil in district politics. When questioned about the delay, CI Budde Ravinder refrained from providing a direct response.

Reacting to the charges, the DCC President condemned the police cases, calling them politically motivated. He questioned the validity of filing complaints months after the incident and reiterated his longstanding commitment to the Congress party.