Infra Development: CM urges Rajnath for transfer of defence lands

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had gone to Delhi on Monday to witness the oathtaking ceremony of the Congress MPs, called on Union ministers and discussed various issues pertaining to the state which are pending with the Centre.

The CM called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to take an early decision regarding the transfer of 2,450 acres of defence lands for the construction of roads and skyways in Hyderabad, release of pending funds under the Smart City Mission and also sanction of 2.70 lakh houses under the Centrally-sponsored housing scheme.

Revanth brought to the notice of Rajnath Singh that since 2,462 acres of land, owned by the state government was being used by Imarat Research Centre (RCI) at Ravirala village, the Defence Ministry should transfer of 2,450 acres of land for the construction of roads, flyovers and other infrastructure in Hyderabad city as well as surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister told the Defence Minister that the previous BRS government did not take any steps for the construction of the Sainik School at Warangal and requested him to renew or grant a fresh permit for the Warangal Sainik School.

During the meeting with Union Urban Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Revanth Reddy said that 15 lakh houses, out of the proposed construction of 25 lakh houses to be taken up by the state government, would come under the purview of Union Urban Development Ministry. He said that 1,59,372 houses have already been sanctioned to Telangana under PMAY scheme and a grant of Rs 2,390.58 crore has also been announced. But only Rs 1,605.70 crore has been released so far. He urged the Union minister to release the balance amount immediately.

Revanth Reddy also appealed to the Centre for the extension of the deadline for the completion of Smart City Mission till June 2025.

He said 45 works have been completed in Warangal and another 66 works undertaken at a cost of Rs 518 crore were in progress. Another 25 works have been completed in Karimnagar and 22 works which are taken up at the cost of Rs 287 crore are also in progress. As the term of the Smart City Mission is ending on June 30 this year, the CM requested the Union minister to extend the mission.

