Innovation key to progress, sustainability: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: "Innovation is the key for progress, prosperity and sustainable development of the country," said Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday.

She called upon universities to promote research and innovation in a big way, while imparting employability and entrepreneurial skills among students as envisaged by the National Education Policy-2020.

The Governor was addressing the inaugural of the national webinar on "National Education Policy-2020: Perspectives in Commerce and Business Education," organised by the Telangana Commerce Association (TCA), here. The "NEP-2020 offers path-breaking vision for education in tune with the 21st century needs. Quality and excellence in higher education play vital role in realising the self-reliant India," she added. Dr. Tamilisai stated that as the country was witnessing a massive expansion in e-commerce business, it was high time that commerce and business management education train students to emerge as leaders in e-commerce business.

The Governor called upon institutions to constantly re-design the curriculum in tune with the changing industry needs. "Practical-oriented, case study-based studies need to be promoted, while encouraging students to go for internships and hone their skills."

Referring to the emergence of Hyderabad as the IT hub and pharmaceutical hub in the country, she called for concerted efforts by all to transform it as the commerce and business hub too.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Vice-Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana, TCA president and Central University of Kerala Vice-chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu, and webinar convener and OU College of Commerce and Business Management Principal Prof. D Chennapa were among those who spoke at the inaugural.