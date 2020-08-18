Inspector suspended for misbehaving with woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday passed the orders suspending an inspector of the special branch for misbehaving with a woman. The CP said that the inspector K Chander Kumar's conduct has been improper with a lady following which he has been placed under suspension.

The Commissioner in a tweet said that any misconduct by an officer in uniform can't be tolerated at all. He asked the public to send a message on Whatsapp at 9490616555 in case of misconduct and identify the blacksheeps in the police department.

Inspector K Chander kumar working in Special Branch has been placed under suspension. His conduct has been improper with a lady. Any misconduct by an officer in uniform can't be tolerated at all. Send whatsapp msg at 9490616555. Help us identify black sheeps in police department — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) August 18, 2020

On Monday, Vanasthalipuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayaram has been suspended by the DGP Mahender Reddy for his involvement in private land disputes. There were allegations on the ACP that he was favouring a group in a land dispute in Basaram village in Abdullapurmet.



After a thorough investigation, the ACP has been placed under suspension. Jayaram was working as the Vanasthalipuram ACP for the last few months.