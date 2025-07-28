Inspired by their grandma, students develop ‘smart washbasin’

Karimnagar: Class10 students of Dammannapeta High School in Gambhiraopeta Mandal of Sircilla district made a ‘smart washbasin’ that was selected from about one lakh entries in the ‘Innovation Marathon 2025’. Theirs is one of the 27 innovations selected, which will be showcased in Delhi from July 29 to 31.

The students Eeraboya Srichaitra, Eeraboya Madhu Priya, and Malothu Supriya created the device under the guidance of guide teacher Sampath Kumar. In this context, the students met Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and he congratulated him and booked flight tickets for their travel.

They are going to travel on the Hyderabad-Delhi flight on July 27. Parents and teachers are expressing joy that the students are showing their talent at the national level and traveling by plane.

Speaking to The Hans India, the students said that the main inspiration for this innovation is their grandmother. “It is not possible to go to the wash basin every time she coughs or sneezes and clean it,” they said.

Most washbasins are fixed to walls at a standard height. Elderly people, bed-ridden patients, and disabled individuals face difficulty in accessing them. Nurses or caretakers may not always be available.

The smart washbasin is movable to any location via remote or mobile, adjustable height; it suits users of all conditions, its touch-free tap avoids spreading of germs and its built-in mop system cleans both dry and wet floors. “UV lights are fixed to kill harmful bacteria on the floor in this wash basin,” the students said.