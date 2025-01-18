Install CCTV cameras, deploy guards at ATMs: CP to banks

Mancherial: Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivas has directed banks and ATMs within the Ramagundam Commissionerate to adhere to stringent security protocols. He emphasised the mandatory deployment of security guards, installation of high-quality CCTV cameras, and alarm systems at all ATM centers to ensure public safety.

In a meeting held with bank officials from Peddapalli and Mancherial zones at the Commissionerate office, discussions were focused on enhancing security at banks and ATMs, tackling financial crimes, reviewing past incidents, and outlining future preventive measures.

The Commissioner highlighted that the Peddapalli zone houses 109 banks and 79 ATMs, while the Mancherial zone has 109 banks and 89 ATMs. He noted that many banks and ATMs lacked high-quality CCTV cameras and some had no security guards.

To address these gaps, he instructed all establishments to install advanced surveillance systems, secretively position DVRs, and deploy trained security personnel.

He stressed the need for regular monitoring by security guards to detect suspicious individuals and their activities. Bank staff and guards were advised to remain vigilant, particularly during cash handling hours, and report any unusual activity immediately to local police.

Additionally, all banks have been directed to display helpline and police station contact numbers prominently inside the premises for quick access during emergencies. The Commissioner also called for periodic surprise checks on security arrangements, especially during night hours.

Senior police officials, including Additional DCP C Raju, ACP Raghavendra Rao, inspectors, and other bank representatives, participated in the meeting.