Install CCTV cams at schools and colleges: DCP

Mancherial: DCP A Bhaskar stated that the protection and security of girls and women is the main responsibility and goal of the Mancherial Zone police.

The DCP met with the principals of government women’s colleges, headmasters of girls’ schools, administrators and wardens of government and private girls’ and women’s hostels in the limits of the Mancherial police station on Wednesday.

The DCP explained the security measures to be taken in hostels. He explained the importance of CCTV cameras and the need for security guards and made several suggestions. He said that it is mandatory to install CCTV cameras in hostels with a duration of 30 days. He suggested that CCTV cameras should be installed in the reception, corridors and all the surroundings so that they can be seen thoroughly. He ordered that the surroundings of the hostel should be well-lit and that the staff working in the hostel should be fully informed. He also suggested that the behavior and movements of the girls should be observed.

If they encounter any problems, they should bring them to the attention of their parents. If there are any embarrassing or dangerous situations, if anyone is seen suspiciously in the hostel area, or if they come to know that someone is causing trouble, they should immediately bring them to the attention of the local police.