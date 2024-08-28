INTACH Mahbubnagar Chapter to Host Mandal Level Quiz Competition on Heritage Awareness

Mahabubnagar: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Mahbubnagar Chapter is set to organize a Mandal Level Quiz Competition at the Local Government Model Basic High School in Mahbubnagar (Urban) on Thursday (Aug 29, 2024). The event, scheduled to start at 10:30 AM, is part of the National Level Heritage Quiz Competitions initiated by INTACH to raise awareness about heritage among school children.

A total of 37 teams from 11 schools within the Mahbubnagar zone have registered for the competition. The winning team from this Mandal Level event will move on to compete against teams from 16 other mandals in the district level competition, which will also be held at the same school on Thursday at 1:30 PM.

The District Educational Officer (DEO) will present prizes and certificates to the winners at the conclusion of the district level competition.

Dr. T. Nagender Swamy, Convener of INTACH Mahbubnagar Chapter, is overseeing the organization of the event. The INTACH Mahbubnagar Chapter operates under the leadership of Chief Patron, the District Collector, and Mr. VSRK Prasad, Dr. T. Nagender Swamy, and Mr. S. Chandrakumar Goud, who serve as the Convener, Co-Convener, and Additional Co-Convener, respectively.