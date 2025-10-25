Intense lobbying for DCC president post in Mancherial

Mancherial

There is a growing anticipation among the Congress leaders across Mancherial district regarding the appointment of the District Congress Committee (DCC) president.

The application process has already concluded, and the appointment is expected soon. A total of 29 candidates have submitted applications for the DCC president post—an unprecedented number. Reports suggest that leaders are lobbying vigorously at various levels within the ruling Congress party to secure the position.

AICC observers visited the district and spent three days gathering opinions from key local party leaders. The question of who will be appointed as DCC president has become a hot topic within the Congress party.

The party high command has announced that long-serving and dedicated leaders at the district level will be given priority for party positions, sparking excitement among the cadre.

Both seasoned leaders and newcomers have applied, reportedly with recommendations from MLAs of Mancherial, Chennur, and Bellampalli constituencies.

Among the senior applicants from Mancherial constituency, are current DCC president Kokkirala Surekha, KV Pratap, Dr Neelakantheshwar Goud, and Gaddam Trimurthy. From Chennur, former MLC Puranam Satish Kumar, Pinninti Raghunath Reddy, and Nukala Ramesh have applied. From Bellampalli, Karukuri Ramchander is among the contenders. Speculation is rife that one of these senior leaders may be selected for the post.

The appointment of the DCC chief lies entirely in the hands of the AICC, and the fate of the hopefuls depends on the decision of the Congress high command.

The high command personally received applications and held one-on-one discussions with key leaders from various constituencies. Observers collected their opinions and submitted a report to the leadership. It is believed that five or six candidates have been shortlisted, and the final decision is likely by the end of this month.

The appointment may be finalised within a week, with an official announcement expected in the first week of next month.

Factionalism within the district Congress, especially regarding ministerial positions, is well known to the public. In this context, supporters of Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao believe his faction may secure the DCC post. Meanwhile, there is speculation among the public that someone close to the Gaddam family may also be selected.

As the observers’ report reaches the party leadership, the hopefuls are now waiting anxiously for the final decision.