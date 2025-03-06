Inter exams commence in State

Hyderabad: Intermediate Public Examinations commenced from Wednesday, with the second language paper for first-year students. Despite Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) claiming that all arrangements were in place, a few centres lacked water facilities and benches.

According to TGBIE officials, as per schedule the Intermediate first-year examinations began in 1,532 centres across Telangana, with a staggering 4,96,899 students appearing. The number of absentees on the first day were 17,010, resulting in an overall absenteeism of 3.42 per cent. The exams were conducted peacefully and no untoward incidents were reported in the city except two malpractice cases reported at Hanamkonda and Warangal. This year, QR code embedded with centre location has been integrated into hall tickets, so that students can easily navigate to their respective centres. The examinations are being conducted under CCTV surveillance.

A few students, whose centres were at private colleges at Kukatpally and Bachupally, said the centres did not have water facilities and also there was lack of seating facilities, with three students made to sit on a single bench. Similarly, in a centre at ECIL, there was no wall clock and also a few other centres witnessed frequent power cuts.

Highlighting a kind gesture, Asif Hussain Sohail, the president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety said, “Several examination centres located on a single street created a slight confusion. An intermediate student mistakenly arrived at St Joseph Junior College for Women, Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, instead of her designated examination centre at St Joseph Junior College, Deluxe Colony, Tolichowki. As both centres fall within the Film Nagar Police Station, the swift action of police officials ensured that she reached the correct centre on time, preventing any disruption to her exam. This act is a testament to how police force is not only committed to law and order but also to the well-being of the community. Similarly, it would be better if other departments take same action, as basic facilities were lacking in many centres.”

Most of the students found the first paper relatively easy. Anjali, an Inter first-year student of Loyola Junior College said, “The exam was easy. We could finish it early due to extensive revision beforehand.”

“I was a little nervous. On the first, we had Second language paper –I, the question paper was very easy and could answer all questions. I am hoping for getting very good marks,” said Anil, a first-year intermediate student.

“Public exams are usually challenging but this year, I found it easy, as I could answer all the questions, and I am hoping to get a good score,” said Jishnu, another Inter first year student.