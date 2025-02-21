inter question papers get QR code protection

Hyderabad: To maintain transparency and to address potential concerns about question paper leaks, Telangana Intermediate Board in the upcoming examinations will be printing a unique number and QR code on question paper which will allow the department to track the epicentre of any irregularities or leaks.

According to TGBIE officials, this feature is being introduced in response to the paper leak incidents that occurred in the previous examinations and also last year in a few districts, the question paper bundles went missing. So to prevent all these issues, a unique number and QR code will be printed in the question paper and also subsequently in the rest of the pages will have the watermark, so that if anyone tries to leak the paper, the board will easily able to track them. Along with this even in the Hall Tickets, QR code has been printed, so that students can scan the code can find their centre location. A similar initiative was introduced in Andhra Pradesh last year for SSC question papers.

Highlighting about QR codes, a senior officer, TGBIE, said, “To address the question paper leak, the Board has come up with static QR code along with the watermark in each question paper and also with that we have come with LTP cover that will help to protect the question paper bundles from any circumstances that include rains.

This time, Inter Board has planned to come up with stern measures to monitor the question paper from printing till it reaches the examination centres, and also the papers will be kept in digital lockers.”

If anyone tries taking a photo or circulating a hard copy of the question paper during or before the exam, the Board can track the source of the leak and take quick action. This time, even the packing of question papers has been strengthened. Similarly, in a bid to ensure transparency in the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations (theory paper), the Board has installed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the examination centres and also has set up a Command Control Room that will monitor the entire examination process, he added.