Inter student dies after falling ill in hostel in Hyderabad

A 17-year-old girl died after she fell sick in a private junior college hostel here in Hyderabad.

The girl (17), a native of Mahabubnagar was pursuing intermediate first year a private junior college in Nagole. It is learned that the girl was suffering from fever for the last four days and the college management failed to inform about her health condition to her family.

On Thursday, a relative of the girl went to see her and found her in weak condition. The girl said that the management refused to send her home even although she was suffering from fever.

The girl's parents were soon informed about her health condition by the relative following which they rushed to the hostel and shifted her to a private hospital. She died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment. The girl's parents alleged that their daughter died due to the negligence of the hostel management.

On learning the incident, Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, village sarpanches and MPTC members visited the girl's family and consoled them.