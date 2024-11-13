Live
- Fan's murder: I have consented for appeal in SC against bail to Darshan, says K’taka Home Min
- South Korea, US, Japan to hold 2nd trilateral Freedom Edge exercise this week
- Cong made mockery of Constitution by releasing its manifesto in silent period: BJP
- Gujarat Titans rope in Parthiv Patel as assistant and batting coach ahead of IPL 2025
- AP Assembly Session: Minister Nara Lokesh Addresses DSC notification
- Shaheen Afridi reclaims top spot in ODI bowlers rankings
- J&K: NIA attaches house of accused over murder of 2 non-locals in Srinagar
- Trump picks army veteran and TV celeb Hegseth as Defence Secretary
- Swiggy-backed Rapido sees net loss at Rs 371 crore in FY24
- Sensex slips below 78,000, investors lose over Rs 6 lakh crore
Just In
Interim Bail of Bhujangarao in Phone Tapping Case Canceled
Highlights
The court has canceled the interim bail granted to Bhujangarao in connection with the phone tapping case. Bhujangarao, who had been granted temporary bail on medical grounds, was ordered to surrender back to jail by 4 PM tomorrow.
Hyderabad: The court has canceled the interim bail granted to Bhujangarao in connection with the phone tapping case. Bhujangarao, who had been granted temporary bail on medical grounds, was ordered to surrender back to jail by 4 PM tomorrow.
The court's decision came after reviewing the circumstances surrounding the interim bail. Bhujangarao had previously been allowed to remain out of jail due to health concerns, but following legal proceedings, the court ruled that his bail should be revoked.
Bhujangarao now faces the requirement to return to jail by tomorrow evening, as per the court's instructions, marking a turn in the ongoing legal battle related to the phone tapping case, which has attracted widespread attention.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS