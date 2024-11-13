Interim Bail of Bhujangarao in Phone Tapping Case Canceled

Hyderabad: The court has canceled the interim bail granted to Bhujangarao in connection with the phone tapping case. Bhujangarao, who had been granted temporary bail on medical grounds, was ordered to surrender back to jail by 4 PM tomorrow.

The court's decision came after reviewing the circumstances surrounding the interim bail. Bhujangarao had previously been allowed to remain out of jail due to health concerns, but following legal proceedings, the court ruled that his bail should be revoked.

Bhujangarao now faces the requirement to return to jail by tomorrow evening, as per the court's instructions, marking a turn in the ongoing legal battle related to the phone tapping case, which has attracted widespread attention.