Internal power struggle in Congress irks Meenakshi

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has taken a firm stand against the growing internal discord within the party, warning of strict action against those who cross the line.

Addressing the TPCC extended meeting on Friday, the newly-appointed party in-charge urged senior leaders to abandon theatrics and focus on delivering tangible results in both party activities and governance.

Natarajan directed TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud to formulate an aggressive action plan to campaign on the Caste Census, setting a sharp political agenda on the issue in the coming days. She emphasised that the Congress would bring the Caste Census debate to the forefront in Telangana, particularly during the national executive meeting in Gujarat this April.

“The Caste Census will be a defining agenda for the party at the national level,” she asserted, adding that she remains accessible to all party lead-ers and workers, encouraging them to reach out with their challenges in implementing government schemes and political campaigns across the state.

Calling for a united front, Natarajan identified the twin challenges ahead: combating the BJP and BRS while simultaneously strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

She urged the leaders to organize “Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan” programs in villages to galvanize support.

Additionally, she issued a stern warning against the culture of self-promotion through flex boards, insisting that leaders should focus on meaningful work to win public trust. She also discouraged grand recep-tions with rallies and flower bouquets during her visits to the state, urg-ing leaders to channel their energy into party-building efforts instead.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made it clear that perfor-mance would be the deciding factor in the renewal of government-nominated posts. He cautioned Corporation Chairmen and other nomi-nated leaders that their terms would not be extended unless they proved their worth. “We must move forward by addressing issues as they arise. Sincere party leaders and workers will be recognized,” he said.

The CM acknowledged that while many dedicated leaders had already been rewarded with positions, some long-serving loyalists were yet to receive their due. He assured us that their contributions would not go unnoticed and that the party would prioritize their interests in the com-ing days. Urging leaders to maintain party discipline, he advised them to highlight successes publicly while addressing internal challenges discreet-ly. He also set a firm deadline of March 10 for filling nominated posts at the district level, directing in-charge ministers to expedite the process.

With a clear roadmap laid out and an uncompromising stance on disci-pline and performance, the Congress leadership in Telangana is signaling a new era of accountability and action.