Live
Just In
Investigation Accelerates in Afzalgunj Shooting Incident
The police have intensified their investigation into the shocking shooting incident that occurred in Afzalgunj last night. The accused, who were allegedly involved in a major robbery in Bidar prior to the incident, reportedly fled to Hyderabad after opening fire in Bidar.
The suspects targeted the owner of a travel agency in Afzalgunj, firing shots late at night. Following the incident, the Hyderabad police launched an extensive manhunt to apprehend the culprits.
Checkposts have been set up across three commissionerates to tighten security and monitor movement. Police teams are conducting thorough inspections at railway stations, bus stands, and lodges to track down the accused. Authorities are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice, and further updates on the progress of the investigation are expected soon.