Invitation and Calendar Released for Sri Jogulamba Ammavari Brahmotsavams and Sri Bala Bhrameshwara Swamy Maha Shivaratri Mahotsavams.

Gadwal : EO Purandha has informed that the Annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru will be held from Thursday, 30th January 2025, to Monday, 3rd February 2025. Additionally, the Maha Shivaratri Mahotsavams of Sri Bala Bhrameshwara Swamy will be celebrated from Tuesday, 25th February 2025, to Saturday, 1st March 2025.

On Saturday, 11th January 2025, the invitation cards, brochures, and the 2025 calendar for these grand festivals were officially released by the Honorable Alampur MLA, Sri Vijeyudu, at the temple premises.

The event was graced by the presence of Temple Executive Officer (E.O.) R. Purendar Kumar, Temple Chairman B. Nageshwar Reddy, temple trustees Vishwanatha Reddy, Gopal, Jagadishwar Goud, Nag Shiromani, Saraswati, Jagan Mohan Naidu, G. Venkateshwarulu, K. Jayaramudu, A. Venkateshwarulu, and G. Pulendar. Prominent village elders, devotees, temple priests, and staff also participated in the program.















