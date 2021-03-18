IPS officers' Association denies Bandi Sanjay's charges

Hyderabad: The Telangana State IPS Officers' Association on Tuesday issued a rejoinder to the allegations made by Karimnagar MP and State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, terming them an attempt to defame the police department.



Secretary of association Anjani Kumar asserted that the comments made by the BJP leader were "unfounded" and "baseless". He said "it is unfortunate that a leader makes such statements against the Police department and IPS officers in general. The department is bound by law and order. We are tasked with our duty and it is to ensure that peace prevails in society and no communal incidents are reported."

"Casting such baseless aspersions against the department will lead to lawlessness and anarchy in society. It will further lead to emboldening of anti-social elements, as they intend to disrupt the peace of society. Hence, it is requested of everyone that they should not make any baseless comments on the department and also citizens shall not fall prey to such comments," the officer added.