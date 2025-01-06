Live
Just In
Irate villagers attack forest officials
They were conducting cordon and search in houses in the early hours to seize stolen teak logs
Adilabad: Villagers allegedly attacked the Forest officials who were conducting cordon and search operations to seize valuable teak logs in Kesawapatnam village in Ichoda mandal on Sunday.
According to police, a mob led Multanis of the village attacked the officials which led to tension in the are.
In this attack, a beat officer named Jadhav Naushilal was attacked and suffered minor injuries along with several forest officials. A vehicle belonging to the Forest department was destroyed.
When forest officials conducted searches in several houses in the early hours of Sunday morning and tried to seize teak logs and illegally stored wood, infuriated the villagers and they retaliated with attack on officials .
Several officials were injured in the attack and a forest department vehicle was partially destroyed. Upon receiving information, the police immediately reached the village and brought the situation under control.
Police forces reached Kesavapatnam village and took control of the village.