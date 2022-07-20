Irked TRS leaders stage protests in erstwhile Karimnagar against Centre

Karimnagar: TRS activists on Wednesday staged sit-in across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest over the imposing five per cent GST on milk and milk based products by the Union government led by the BJP.

After the call by the working president KT Rama Rao, TRS workers staged dharna in different places of the district. Raising anti-slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government, they wanted the centre to take back its decision.

In Karimnagar, TRS leaders led by Mayor Y Sunil Rao and party district president GV Ramakrishna Rao staged the protest by offering milk to children stating that children would lose an opportunity to consume milk with the centre's decision.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that while Telangana government was trying to provide more benefits to the public by introducing a number of welfare and developmental programmes, the Union government was always trying to impose a burden on the people by increasing taxes.

Stating that it was not proper on the part of the Union government to impose five per cent GST on milk and milk products, he demanded PM to take back the central's decision.

Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar along with municipal chairperson Boga Sravani staged a dharna at Tahsilchowk in Jagtial town.

Ramagundam Mayor Dr Bangi Anil Kumar and deputy mayor Nadipalli Abhishek Rao participated in the protest held in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district.

In Korutla, TRS workers took out a rally in the town and submitted a memorandum to RDO.

Under the leadership of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Deepika Yugender Rao, the TRS members staged a dharna at the main centre of Thungathurthi and raised anti-slogans against the Centre for its move.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepika Yugender Rao said that introduction of GST on milk and milk-based products would not only hike their prices in the market by causing financial burden on the common people but also have an impact on the incomes of the dairy farmers, she regretted. She urged the Centre to withdraw GST on milk and milk-based products.

The TRS members staged protest demonstration at Ambedkar chowrastha in Mothkur of Yadadri-Bhongir district against GST on milk and milk based products.

Earlier in the day, the TRS party had decided to hold dharnas and protests on Wednesday across the State against the Central government over 5% GST on milk and milk products and other pre-packed items. KTR directed all party workers to organise protests in their respective areas.

He asked them to explain to the people how this move of the Centre would adversely affect the farmers.

The party working president had asked the party workers to involve farmers in this agitation.