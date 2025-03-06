Irrigation projects: BRS readies ammo to fire against Naidu, BJP

Hyderabad: The BRS has decided to take on the Congress and BJP by attacking both these parties over the approach towards Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had opposed the irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram in Telangana.

The party leaders were once vocal against the Telugu Desam and its president N Chandrababu Naidu during the Telangana agitation. This had helped the party to gain strength in the State and consolidate its place in Telangana and also affected the prospects of Telugu Desam. The issue of Krishna waters has once again given the armoury for the BRS to regain the lost ground and also to target both the Congress and the BJP. The BRS leaders have targeted the state government for its inaction on the AP government drawing water and also the Centre for being partial towards Telangana.

Senior leader T Harish Rao strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, calling them nothing but a blatant attempt to mislead the people of both states. During a press conference in Siddipet, Harish Rao said Chandrababu’s claim that he never opposed the Kaleshwaram project was a complete lie. The fact is, Chandrababu himself wrote a letter to the Centre on June 13, 2018, officially objecting to the project’s approval. Harish Rao released a copy of that letter to alleging Chandrababu was adopting double standards.

The BRS leader took strong objection to Chandrababu’s statement that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were like two eyes. He questioned whether leaving Telangana’s Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal dry while drawing water fully from the Right Canal for Andhra Pradesh reflects this so-called equality.

He reminded that Andhra Pradesh, which was temporarily allocated 512 tmcft of Krishna water, has already consumed 655 tmcft, while Telangana, entitled to 343 tmcft, received only 220 tmcft. This injustice continues only because Chandrababu and BJP, using their influence at the Centre, have silenced Telangana’s voice, he said.

Harish Rao further said that Chandrababu’s illegal diversion of water from Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam, depriving Telangana of its rightful share, was pushing the state into severe water distress.

Harish Rao reminded that this was not the first time Telangana’s projects have been obstructed. Chandrababu not only opposed Kaleshwaram but also filed objections against Kalwakurthy, Palamuru-Rangareddy, and Dindi lift irrigation schemes. Despite these projects being conceptualised long before state bifurcation, Chandrababu consistently worked against them. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh is now trying to divert 200 tmcft from Godavari to the Penna basin through Banakacharla without obtaining any clearances. This blatant double standard exposes Chandrababu’s real intent, Harish Rao said.

He also criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his complete inaction. Despite having eight Congress MPs, eight BJP MPs, and two Union Ministers from Telangana, no one was standing up for Telangana’s interests. Revanth Reddy neither has the courage to confront Chandrababu nor the spine to question the BJP. Harish Rao said Revanth’s approach in Delhi is one of fear, and his approach to Chandrababu is one of loyalty.