Is State becoming Udta Telangana? - 17th November 2021

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

If stringent measures were not taken at the earliest, the country is going to lose its young demographic profile in the grasp of the drug mafia. Loopholes in the system allowing drug abusers and traders to go scot free. The government needs to plug these shortcomings in the system. Without the participation of parents and educational institutions, it's difficult to tackle the drug mafia which has already spread to districts. Before the system is deluged by substance abuse, all the government agencies need to gird up their loins to contain the malady.

Venkanna, farmer, Nawabpet, Jangaon

Not only Prohibition and Excise department, and Police departments, everyone should feel it as a social responsibility to eradicate ganja and drug menace from the society. Because these drugs will spoil the future of the State and country. Youth should take it as a challenge and should support the government to save the State from becoming Udta Telangana. And students should be aware of negative impact of ganja and other drugs.

A Naveen, TNGOs general secretary, Adilabad

It's a serious problem and the government needs to deal with drug abuse with iron hands. The tendency in youth is that they are easily attracted to liquor, drugs, adventurous sports etc. What starts as an experiment leads to a dreadful life. Once habituated to drugs, it's hard to overcome. Such is the impact of drugs. As the elders say, prevention is better than cure. The responsibility is on parents and teachers to ensure the children are not addicted to drugs. It may be difficult, but parents will have to spare some time to monitor their wards.

Rodda Jaswanth, private bank employee, Warangal