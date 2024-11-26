Is Telangana's Air Quality Worse Than Delhi's? TPCB Shares Real-Time AQI Data and Improvement Plans

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has an app called "Sameer" that provides real-time air quality index (AQI) data for cities and stations.

Accoding to a senior official from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TPCB), the app uses data from air quality monitoring stations.

The Sameer app is available for download on both Android and iOS.

The app shows AQI data collected by the CPCB and makes it available to the public. It is a public domain platform.

There were reports on social media claiming that pollution levels in Telangana were as bad as those in Delhi. However, the Sameer app showed high pollution and poor air quality in some areas on Monday. At 8:05 PM, the app reported an AQI of 277 in Sanathnagar. This level is considered "poor."

Other areas also had poor air quality and some of the areas include Icrisat in Patancheru with an AQI of 167, IDA Pashamylaram with 164, and Nehru Zoological Park with 163.

In a press release, the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TPCB) explained that the AQI is based on national air quality standards.

It also noted that third-party apps use European and U.S. standards to calculate AQI.

As per the CPCB, AQI levels are categorised as follows:

- 0-50: Good

- 51-100: Satisfactory (minor discomfort for sensitive people)

- 101-200: Moderate (breathing discomfort for those with lung, heart, and asthma conditions)

- 201-300: Poor (discomfort for most people on prolonged exposure)

- 301-400: Very Poor (respiratory illness on prolonged exposure)

- 401-500: Severe (affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing conditions)

While Google AQI uses data from the CPCB website and the Sameer app, its standards are based on U.S. guidelines. These classify AQI as follows:

- 101-150: Unhealthy for sensitive groups

- 151-200: Unhealthy

- 201-300: Very Unhealthy

- 301-500: Hazardous

TPCB officials also mentioned an ongoing action plan to improve air quality in Hyderabad.

As a result, PM2.5 levels have decreased from 40 µg/m3 to 36 µg/m3, and PM10 levels have fallen from 97 µg/m3 to 81 µg/m3 between 2019 and 2023.



