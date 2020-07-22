Is there any policy decision taken on schools, Telangana High Court asks government

When are we going to commence the academic session of the schools, is there any concrete decision that have been taken by the State government, the High Court questioned the State government. The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard a public interest litigation on Wednesday filed by Hyderabad School Parents Association seeking a direction that conducting online classes by the private schools as illegal, arbitrary violation of article 14 and Article 21 life and liberty for subjecting the school children to physical and mental stress and violation of Article 21A of the constitution which guarantees right to free and compulsory education to all children.

Moreover, seeking to take action against the schools for collecting term fee, admission and other charges instead of only monthly fee in violation of G O Rt No 46 dated 21042020, the petition averred.

The CJ pointed out Special GP Andapally Sanjeev Kumar that the State government was busy in preparing a draft policy that is being worked on and once the policy is finalised the same shall be replaced, what happened, we have yet to decide when to commence the academic session.

Special GP Andapally Sanjeev Kumar informed the bench that the Government of India has issued a circular on July 14 which has been submitted to the court. Each and every doubt has been clarified in the guidelines of the NCERT, Sanjeev Kumar explained. Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy questioned the respondents that what are the timings which these online classes are conducting daily. The Court has been informed that these online classes are being conducted four to five hours daily, is it... on the health point of view, these online classes are having an impact on the health of the children and directed two senior counsels to suggest the court.

For further hearing, the matter has been posted to August 6.