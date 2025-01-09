IT Dept continues extensive raids in Andhra, Telangana

Hyderabad: The Income Tax (IT) department has launched a massive raid in multiple locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following the arrest of two accused, Anil and Hansitha, who allegedly posed as relatives of PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and swindled large sums of money from influential people in the two Telugu states.

The duo, dubbed as real-life ‘Bunty & Bubli’, was apprehended in Odisha after being accused of impersonating Mishra’s family members. Investigators claim that Anil and Hansitha amassed substantial unaccounted wealth, and evaded taxes by exploiting their fabricated connection to the PMO.

The pair reportedly extracted money from top businessmen, including realtors and mining tycoons in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, under the pretext of facilitating tax-free deals and government tenders.

In the wake of their arrest, IT officials raided several properties in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. A total of 16 locations, including four in Hyderabad and 12 in various parts of Andhra Pradesh, were searched.

These operations focused primarily on business owners in the mining and real estate sectors, who are believed to have bribed the suspects to evade taxes and secure lucrative contracts. Sources confirmed that Anil and Hansitha presented themselves as the son-in-law and daughter of PK Mishra to establish credibility among their victims. They then amassed vast sums of money, estimated to be in the range of Rs 100 crore and deposited these funds in bank accounts under false names. These accounts were reportedly set up at private banks in the two states, and investigators suspect money laundering may also be involved. Authorities have indicated that their probe is ongoing, with raids being conducted across the country, particularly focusing on those who may have paid bribes to the accused. IT officials are scrutinizing the financial records of companies that allegedly made payments to Anil and Hansitha, with many victims identified in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The pair’s modus operandi involved targeting businesspeople in the mining and construction industries, assuring them that they would secure government tenders and other benefits by bribing them. Photographs and fabricated familial ties to PK Mishra were used as tools to gain trust and convince victims to hand over large sums of money, sources added.