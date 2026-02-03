It favours only the wealthy: PCC leader

Khammam: Criticising the Union Budget, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) member Mohammed Javeed alleged that the budget effectively turns its back on the poor while facilitating the accumulation of wealth by the rich.

In a statement on Monday, Javeed said the budget prioritises capital expenditure on infrastructure and defence but fails to provide relief to common citizens. He expressed concern over increased tax burdens, including hikes in securities transaction tax, stating that such measures would adversely impact the middle class. “The budget has left farmers and the middle class deeply disappointed. Even the PM-Kisan assistance has not been enhanced, reflecting the Centre’s apathy towards the agrarian community,” he said.

“The complete omission of Telangana’s key development projects from the Union Budget is unfortunate and unacceptable,” he said, alleging that the Centre has deliberately ignored the state.