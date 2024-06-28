IT hub, thermal power plant to be set up soon says Dy CM Bhatti

Kothagudem : “The town of Kothagudem will host an Information Technology (IT) hub,” Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced here on Thursday. Bhatti stated that the issue would be discussed with the SCCL administration to set up the necessary space for building an IT hub.

The Deputy CM addressed the media after laying the foundation stone for an improved drinking water delivery plan in the district along with Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

It may be recalled that IT Minister D Sridhar Babu had declared that the government was planning a Supercritical Thermal Power Project (SCTPP) in Ramagundam due to the availability of enough land, water, and coal.

Bhatti stated that Babu would be informed about the necessity of establishing an IT hub here for the development of Kothagudem as a Tier-II city. He added that a decision about the project would be made shortly.

Speaking to the gathering afterwards, Bhatti declared that the Congress administration was determined to fulfill its pledge to waive crop loans by the end of August. “The farmers’ accounts were immediately credited with Rs 7,500 crores by the government in support of Rythu Bandhu, and the crop debt was also going to be forgiven,” he said.

As the administration did not want to waste public funds, he pointed out that the issue would be considered in the Assembly to become a law after the procedures were formulated. Moreover, the Dy CM committed to investigating the feasibility of creating a municipal corporation by uniting the towns of Kothagudem and Paloncha and bringing the issue before the State Cabinet. He also promised to finish Kothagudem’s unfinished bypass route.

According to Vikramarka, the land acquisition phase of the bypass road construction was completed, and the Minister of Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy, had approved funding for the building of an overpass as part of the bypass road.

