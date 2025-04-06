It is our duty to protect Constitution: MLA Patel

Khanapur: Constituency MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that the BJP and RSS are working to ‘murder’ the Constitution and everyone has the responsibility to protect it. On Saturday, the MLA organised the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan’ programme in Sattenapalli, Adavi Sarangapur, Tarlapadu, Old Tarlapadu, as well as Udumpur, Kalleda, Nawab Peta, Pandapur, villages in Kadem mandal.

They took a pledge on the Constitution in the villages. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said, “Mahatma Gandhi launched a non-violent movement to remove the darkness that had engulfed the country and liberated it.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar wrote the Constitution and changed the fate of crores of people.”

He said that the BJP government in power in the country is destroying the country and trying to abolish the Constitution, and that Congress Party is fighting for its protection. He urged everyone to be a part of this struggle.

He said that the Congress is fighting for the rights of the poor, workers, students, and oppressed people across the country.