IT Min launches ‘Transforming 10,000 Minds’ prog

IT Min launches ‘Transforming 10,000 Minds’ prog
Hyderabad: State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu has launched “The 3T Programme: Transforming Ten Thousand Minds” on Monday.

Initiated by EvolSkills, an InnoEduHRTech company, in partnership with DENAURLEN, an IT-product-based company at T-Hub, Hyderabad, this skill initiative aims to empower 10,000 young minds by 2025, with a focus on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This programme is designed for graduates and undergraduates, blending hands-on learning, live projects, and gamified education to build domain-specific skills and foster innovation. Participants also benefit from career guidance and opportunities after completing the programme.

What makes 3T unique is its holistic approach, fostering cognitive growth, creativity, and well-being by creating an educational environment that promotes overall development.

