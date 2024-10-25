IT Minister Sridhar Babu to visit Mahabubnagar today

Mahabubnagar: IT Minister Sridhar Babu is scheduled to visit Mahabubnagar on October 25 for a series of official engagements. The Minister is expected to arrive in the district at approximately 9:30 am and will remain until 2:30 pm before departing for Hyderabad.

During his visit, Sridhar Babu will lay the foundation stone for the new ATC (Advanced Training Centre) building in Mahabubnagar. Following this, the minister will visit the TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge) centre, where he is set to oversee the operations. In addition, Sridhar Babu will inaugurate Mahabubnagar’s first-ever training centre aimed at enhancing skill development in the district. Before concluding his visit, the IT Minister is also scheduled to tour the Mahabubnagar IT Park and engage in discussions with relevant authorities regarding its progress and future.