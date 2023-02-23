IT towers to come up in Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda/ Bhupalpally: The State government has plans to construct IT Towers in two acres near the NITW campus here, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Vinay who along with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) CEO Shrikant Sinha inaugurated the regional office of the TASK at Bhadruka Degree College near Hanumakonda bus station on Wednesday, said that the State government was keen to provide employment to youth by developing IT industry in the tier-II cities like Warangal.

He said that the Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao had responded positively for the construction of IT towers in Hanumakonda. The Bengaluru-based L&T Mindtree, an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company, will commence its operations from next month, he added. He said that the State government is trying to provide training and create employment opportunities for the local youth through the TASK.

Task CEO Shrikant Sinha said that the TASK had already provided jobs to at least 1,000 people from Hanumakonda district. At least 200 youth will be trained by the TASK Centre set up in Hanumakonda, he said, heaping praise on Vinay for his efforts to develop the IT industry in the region.

Meanwhile, the Bhupalpally administration has made all arrangements for the visit of Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Thursday. KTR will inaugurate 900 residential quarters built for the workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at a cost of Rs 210 crore at Manjoor Nagar here. He will also inaugurate 994 double bedroom houses constructed for the poor at Bhaskar Gadda. KTR will also participate in other programmes.