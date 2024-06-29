ITDA project officer directs to provide nutritious food to ashram schools

Bhadrachalam: On Saturday, Bhimuni Gudem, Tribal Welfare Girls' High School in Dammapet, Ashwaraopet mandal, and Ankampalem.He visited Gurukula College. After he had lunch with the students, he examined the food served to the students and after asking the students what was not being eaten according to the menu, he said that the headmasters, principals and wardens should keep an eye on the health conditions of the students who have gone home for the summer vacation and returned to the schools.

He said that changes in the health of children should be observed due to change in climate and place, and if any child falls ill, they should undergo medical examination immediately. He said that toilets, fresh water, bathrooms, electricity, tube lights and fans must be provided in schools so that girls students do not face any problems. As the rainy season is going on, children should not go out at night.He advised the staff to take special precautions as poisonous insects, insects, snakes and scorpions roam around.

He said that at present the management of the school is very good and similarly the meals should be provided to the children according to the menu every day. Afterwards, he inspected the classrooms and the lessons being taught to the students. Later in the quiz competition conducted by the subject teachers by the studentsHe was angry with the subject teachers who were asking incomplete questions without asking questions in a way that the female students could understand and said that in future the questions should be asked in a way that the female students can understand and get answers. Afterwards, he observed the teaching style of the teachers in the classroom together with the students and asked the students what they did not understand in the lessons taught by the subject teachers.

Ashram SchoolHe said that HMs, Wardens and subject teachers working in Gurukula schools should all be local and strict action will be taken against the staff who do not follow locality.

Aid Project Officer General David Raj, DD Tribal Welfare Officer Manemma, ATDO Chandramohan, School HM Padma, Gurukula School Principal David, Sports Officer Gopala Rao,Others participated.